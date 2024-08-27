Man baffled when gay best friend makes SHOCKING confession. 'I'm SO confused about her.' UPDATED 3X

I thought the mood was gonna be lighthearted but as soon as we started talking we both got really emotional. I took the advice to just be completely honest about how I felt.

I told her how I had a huge crush on her when we first met (she knew). I also told her how grateful I was just to have her in my life and whatever happens I don’t want to ruin that. K agreed and gave her side of the story.

The long comment on my original post pretty much nailed what she was feeling. She felt like she was stuck with the label she put on herself when she was younger. After her last break up, she started to question herself and her feelings towards me. She eventually sorted out her feelings last month but was afraid to tell me.