Man bails early on friend's wedding, 'I wasn't allowed a plus-one.' AITA? 'My BF is a genuinely nice guy.'

"AITA for leaving my friend's wedding early because I wasn't allowed a plus-one?"

My (32M) friend Emma got married last weekend. I was excited to attend, but when the invites went out, I noticed I wasn't given a plus one. Ive been with my boyfriend (30M) for almost two years, and he's met Emma multiple times. They've always gotten along fine, or so I thought.

When I asked Emma about it, she said it was a budget thing and only married couples were getting plus ones. I was a little hurt, but I didn't argue. I figured it was her wedding, her rules.

But when I got to the wedding, I immediately noticed that several people, including some who weren't even in relationships had brought dates. I tried not to let it bother me, but throughout the night, people kept asking, where my boyfriend was, since they assumed he'd be there. It was awkward.