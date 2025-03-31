Man bails early on friend's wedding, 'I wasn't allowed a plus-one.' AITA? 'My BF is a genuinely nice guy.'

My (32M) friend Emma got married last weekend. I was excited to attend, but when the invites went out, I noticed I wasn't given a plus one. Ive been with my boyfriend (30M) for almost two years, and he's met Emma multiple times. They've always gotten along fine, or so I thought.
When I asked Emma about it, she said it was a budget thing and only married couples were getting plus ones. I was a little hurt, but I didn't argue. I figured it was her wedding, her rules.
But when I got to the wedding, I immediately noticed that several people, including some who weren't even in relationships had brought dates. I tried not to let it bother me, but throughout the night, people kept asking, where my boyfriend was, since they assumed he'd be there. It was awkward.
Later, I found out from a mutual friend that Emma had deliberately not invited my boyfriend because she couldn't stand how perfect he was, wtf?? Apparently, she'd made comments before about how he was too charming and how it made her feel like her now husband looked bad in comparison. I was shocked. My boyfriend is just a genuinely nice guy who's always polite and friendly.
After the dinner and speeches, I felt so uncomfortable that I decided to quietly leave rather than stay for the dancing. I sent Emma a quick congratulatory text and left. The next day, Emma texted me, furious that I left early without saying goodbye.
I told her I knew the real reason my boyfriend wasn't invited and that I didn't feel welcome. She said I was making her day about me and that I was overreacting and that she just didn't want my boyfriend to take the spotlight at her wedding. AITA for leaving?
hhamzarn said:
NTA. Your “friend” is allowed to not invite anyone she would like to exclude from her nuptials. She is not, however, allowed to excuse herself from the reactions she yields from her decision.
SpiteWestern6739 said:
NTA, but she was lying about her reason to make herself look better, Emma is a homophobe or someone in her family is. The "he's just too perfect" was just some BS she made up to avoid being judged.
Upper_Scarcity_2807 said:
NTA. Regardless of you not having a plus one, guest are not required to stay past the time they want to leave.
lovescarats said:
NTA, I assume Emma is now an ex friend.
tb0904 said:
NTA but she sure is. She is not a friend. Good riddance.
TSOTL1991 said:
NTA. Why be polite? Tell Emma to f off.