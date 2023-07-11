Man bails on vacation when his family made his pregnant wife sleep on bunk bed; AITA?

Airbnbs can always be a risk, especially when the sleeping arrangements was wildly unfair...

It's one thing to have to pay an exorbitant cleaning fee while still having to clean the entire house before leaving anyway, but what about when you're forced to share a bunk bed as an adult?

So, when a frustrated soon-to-be dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about starting drama on a family wedding trip, people were ready for the tea.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for leaving my family vacation after they forced me and my pregnant wife to sleep in a bunk bed?

So just to set the stage, me and my family went on vacation at a location around 8 hours away for a wedding. I have 2 sisters, both are married and one has a 1 year old kid. My parents rented an airBnB so my whole family could stay at the same place for 5 days.