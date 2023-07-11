Man bails on vacation when his family made his pregnant wife sleep on bunk bed; AITA?

It's one thing to have to pay an exorbitant cleaning fee while still having to clean the entire house before leaving anyway, but what about when you're forced to share a bunk bed as an adult?
So, when a frustrated soon-to-be dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about starting drama on a family wedding trip, people were ready for the tea.
So just to set the stage, me and my family went on vacation at a location around 8 hours away for a wedding. I have 2 sisters, both are married and one has a 1 year old kid. My parents rented an airBnB so my whole family could stay at the same place for 5 days.
Check in is at 4:00 PM, both my sisters and parents get there right on time but me and my wife who is 7 1/2 months pregnant arrive at the BNB at 4:30 PM or so. We start to unload the car and ask where our room is, my mom responds: 'you guys get the bunk bed.'
Me, thinking it was a joke I say 'ooh I get top bunk!' Their response was 'no, actually you get the bunk bed.' They were 100% serious. While my 2 other sisters get a room for themselves and their husbands, with queen size beds, me and my wife get the literal kids room with a bunk bed!
Me and my wife don't want to cause a scene and still want to be grateful for my parents paying for our accommodations, so we agree to just give the bed a try for one night and see how it goes.
Fast-forward to bedtime, around 12:00 we lay down on the bed for the first time, it's as if you're sleeping on a wooden board. It's extremely uncomfortable even for me, which means my wife was in a lot more pain due to her being pregnant.
We toss and turn for a couple hours, and finally we both agree to just go sleep on the couch in the living room. It's around 2:00 AM now, the couch is by no means comfortable, but in comparison to the bed it was a lot better.
We get a couple hours sleep when my dad wakes up and sees us on the couch and decides to go back to the master bedroom to not disturb us. Again, we don't want to create a scene so we just go back upstairs and try to get a little more sleep on the bunk bed before everyone wakes up.
We get around an hour of the worst sleep I've ever had, and just decide to just wake up and go downstairs knowing we couldn't do that for a second night.
We booked a room at a hotel for a couple more nights to just get past the wedding then we were going to leave for home. After explaining the situation to my whole family, instead of accepting it or helping us, most of them start getting annoyed, saying that this is just another way for us to distance ourselves from the family.
We just sternly say that we already made our decision and they were just going to have to accept it. Now most of my family is irritated at us saying that we ruined their trip. AITA?
Bright-Activity-1967 said:
This is the easiest NTA I’ve come across. You were given unrealistic accommodations and instead of complaining, you found reasonable ones.
If your family wanted you and your wife there that badly, they’d have offered to trade beds with you. Also, if your presence was the make or break for an enjoyable trip, they should have given you the best bedroom.
cece8873 said:
NTA. I can't even...just no. Good for you for looking out for your very pregnant wife (and yourself). I'm old and not pregnant and if my parents did this I would do the same thing you did. Why would they even book this place knowing that your pregnant wife would have to sleep on a bunk bed?!? That's next level
Cjack66 said:
NTA. I have to wonder if this is a regular cycle. They set you up for some kind of obvious failure, then blame you when the obvious failure occurs. But you shouldn't have said 'we've made our decision.'
That suggests the decision was up for debate. The right answer was a callout of the actual problem: 'You can't seriously expect someone 7 1/2 months pregnant to sleep on a bunk bed.
We even tried it, and there's just no way. It's great to see you and I wish we could have made the whole trip work, but this is just totally unreasonable.'
EthidiumJ said:
Don't think I've seen a more clear NTA. You didn't put up a fuss, didn't act entitled to something, did your best to accommodate and it just didn't work. Honestly were a lot more gracious than I think I would have been.
If they wanted everyone to be together, they should have looked more closely to make sure the accommodations would be accommodating for everyone. Or they could have offered to switch with you. They had many options available and they chose to be idiots.