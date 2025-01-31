Man ban's cheating brother's wedding to his ex, 'we were together for five years.' AITA?

"AITA for not supporting my brother's relationship with my cheating ex and not attending their wedding?"

I (25m) broke up with my ex (24f) three years ago after she cheated on me a bunch of times. I didn't know she was cheating for a long time but I caught her while she was out with her friends and I was out with mine. One of her friends spilled that she'd been hooking up with random guys in clubs every time she went out with them. I broke up with her that night.

We'd been planning to move in together and had been looking at places while she was cheating on me almost every week. It was a huge deal for me. 5 years we'd been together too and I loved her but I don't believe she ever loved me.