Man bans family from baby's birth over cake, 'this is not my mom's recipe.' AITA? UPDATED.

"AITAH or telling my mom and aunt they can't be at the hospital for the birth of our daughter over a cake recipe?"

My (40m) very pregnant wife (36f) is one of the purest women I know. She doesn’t have a mean, or malicious bone in her body. My mother and my aunt are second generation immigrants, as my grandmother and Grandfather met in a concentration camp during WWII and were liberated and came to America.

Because of this, they have developed a close bond. Both my maternal grandparents have long been deceased.

Now down to the story. My wife bakes on the side, and my family asks her to bake for them all the time, they pay her, and they get their baked goods. Mom and Aunt have asked my wife to re-create my grandma’s carrot cake recipe on many occasions.

My wife has done this, down to perfect detail, and even my mom and aunt have said it might be better than my grandma’s.