Man bans mom's fiancé from home, boycotts their wedding after he helped prankster sisters. AITA?

My beautiful wife and I recently had a baby boy and during her pregnancy she suffered from acne. She has always had great skin, so it was totally new to her and it was devastating to her self esteem.
She was given some prescription cream from her dermatologist and it worked for a little while and then stopped working. I know to some people this might not be a big deal, but she is very insecure about her looks (I don't know why) and she felt terrible.
Well I recently found out that my sisters were switching the prescription cream with regular moisturizer. I've never been so angry with them in my life. I exploded. My mom had them apologize and told them they needed to pay for all of the cream they threw away. They are so spoiled that their response was ok and then sticking their hand out to our mom. She said she wasn't paying and they needed to figure it out.
My mom was serious they needed to pay, but she also didn't seem ok with them getting jobs (she has this attitude that she has worked too hard for her daughters to have some sh$tty job at the mall).
I guess she was expecting them to sell something or maybe babysit. Well they recently came up with the money. I took it of course, but I'm still not ready to move on with them.
However as they were leaving I heard this exchange. My mom asked where they got it and they both looked at her fiance and burst out laughing. My mom looked at him and he was like well you just said you wouldn't give it to them. You never said I couldn't. I saw red. I confronted him immediately and he told me what he does with his money isn't my business.
I said while technically that is true, I will never look at him the same again. I don't want him in my house and I'm not going to their wedding. Now my mom is calling me ridiculous and saying they are a packaged deal, so don't expect her to come around either. I feel slightly bad because I know what a big deal a wedding is...
Electrical_Worker_88 said:
NTA for choosing your wife over a bunch of selfish aholes. If they’re behaving like this now, then they are going to behave like this in the future. If your mom wants to come down on the wrong side of this that is up to her. She can come or not. Don’t let them blackmail you into folding on this issue.
If there is time, you could try to see some family counseling to deal with this issue. However, it sounds like they won’t be interested in doing the right thing. Otherwise, stand your ground.
DawnShakhar said:
NTA. What your sisters did was unbelievably cruel to your wife, and your mother's fiance enabled them to escape responsibility for it. You really don't want them or him around you and your wife -their next "prank" may be even worse, and you don't want to risk it.
If your mother chooses to abandon you because you distance yourself from these horrible girls and their enabler, then that's the way it will be. Your first responsibility is to protect your wife and child.
cgm824 said:
NTA, unfortunately it’s time to on no contact, they don’t respect you or your wife and when they disrespect her, they are disrespecting you and your child, the question is how much longer are you going to tolerate such disrespect, there comes a point where you have to stop being Mr Nice Guy and you're doing just that.
You did right by defending your wife, the thing is you’re on your own now, you have your own family to worry about and that’s their choice if they want to be a part of it or not, being a part of “your family” is not a right, it’s a privilege!
CocoaAlmondsRock said:
You set your boundary. Your mom is setting hers. That's fine! (She's probably going to be sad when she realizes that means she won't see her grandson, though.) You are supporting your wife. NTA.
BlueSkyOneCloud said:
Your whole family sounds horrible. Your wife is a saint for not demanding you go no contact with them. Who knows what else they have done or could do? Never trust any of them around your wife and child.
Material_Cellist4133 said:
NTA. Also f your mom. Doesn’t even know how to discipline them. Your sisters are aholes. Mother is an ahole. And her fiancé is an ahole. Who needs a toxic family? No one.