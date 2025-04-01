Man bans his mother from babysitting, 'my 6-year-old daughter cried for HOURS.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mom she's not allowed to babysit after she cut my daughter's hair?"

My wife (32F) and I (34M) have a 6yo daughter Lily which has long, curly hair that she absolutely adores. Taking care of it is a bonding activity for her and the wife, they do hair masks, try out different braids, and Lily loves showing off her princess curls.

Last weekend, my mom who we will refer to as "Karen" from now on, offered to babysit Lily so my wife and I could have a date night. When we got back, I was shocked to see that Lily's beautiful hair had been cut into a short, chin-length bob.

My mom proudly said she fixed it, claiming it was too unruly and that Lily would look more mature this way. When I asked her why the f would a 6yo need to look more mature, all I got was a blank stare.