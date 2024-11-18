Man bans mother-in-law from his house 'indefinitely,' 'call me back when you can be reasonable.' AITA?

Jess crossed the line the other day. I got home to see her and Cynthia in the living room with Peter asleep in his crib. I walked over to Peter and found him sleeping on his stomach. If you know anything about newborns, you know this is EXTREMELY dangerous. I asked why Peter was sleeping like that, and Jess informed me that she rolled him over.

At first, I tried to tell her that it was dangerous, but she gave me this spiel about having raised three babies. I first tried to talk to Cynthia about it, who just shrugged, and then I took matters into my own hands and told Jess that she had to leave. I forcibly removed her from our house.