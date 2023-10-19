Man bans neighbor's kids from playing in backyard after an 'incident' with garden gnome. AITA?

"AITA for not allowing my neighbor's kids to play in my backyard after an incident?"

I (35M) have a spacious, well-maintained backyard that my family and I enjoy. Our neighbors, Mark (37M) and Jane (34F), have three children, and they used to be friendly with my family. However, our relationship took a hit due to an incident.

One day, their kids were playing in our yard without permission. They accidentally broke a cherished garden gnome, and my flower bed was trampled. I politely discussed the issue with Mark and Jane, explaining that while we don't mind their kids playing in our yard occasionally, they should ask for permission and be careful.

Instead of apologizing, Mark and Jane became defensive, saying kids will be kids, and they shouldn't have to ask for permission every time. They even insinuated that I was being overly uptight about my garden gnome.