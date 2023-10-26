Man bans parents from seeing him get married for objecting to 'timing' of engagement. AITA?

Both my younger sister and I were single and much younger when she got engaged and we were both happy for her. My older sister (and my brother-in-law and niece and nephew) is the only person in my family who was happy about my engagement. Even my grandparents agreed with my parents.

It's not as though I can take back the ring and tell everyone the engagement is off. Not that I would anyways however it's too late for that. Since my family is acting this way my fiancée and I decided to forgo having a wedding.

I made sure my fiancée was fine with this decision and wasn't just agreeing for my sake. She only has her dad and he is like my older sister as opposed to the rest of my family.