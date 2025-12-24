Man bans service dog from attending Christmas, 'it can't come inside.' AITA?

I (35M) host Christmas for my family. We host a large Christmas eve party every year. I host because I've got a good house for it, and I'm pretty central to the extended family. Last year, my cousin had a service dog in training that she brought to Christmas eve. I was told this dog was maybe a year old.

I don't have much experience with them and have never owned any. It pissed inside my house and other smaller annoyances occurred (one involving my kid). I did hear some complaints from another family member too.

A few weeks ago, I asked around to see if my cousin was coming, because I was going to nip this in the bud this year and ban it. I was told by family members that she wasn't coming, so I thought there was nothing to have to deal with. I got notice on Sunday she in fact, would be in attendance. So I called her yesterday to tell her she could come and that her dog is not invited.