Man bans service dog from attending Christmas, 'it can't come inside.' AITA?

I (35M) host Christmas for my family. We host a large Christmas eve party every year. I host because I've got a good house for it, and I'm pretty central to the extended family. Last year, my cousin had a service dog in training that she brought to Christmas eve. I was told this dog was maybe a year old.
I don't have much experience with them and have never owned any. It pissed inside my house and other smaller annoyances occurred (one involving my kid). I did hear some complaints from another family member too.
A few weeks ago, I asked around to see if my cousin was coming, because I was going to nip this in the bud this year and ban it. I was told by family members that she wasn't coming, so I thought there was nothing to have to deal with. I got notice on Sunday she in fact, would be in attendance. So I called her yesterday to tell her she could come and that her dog is not invited.
This has caused drama, I've been told that her parents (my aunt and uncle) and her siblings are threatening to not come. Its been a nightmare. I've offered to let the dog stay outside, but it can't come inside, but that's an unreasonable ask I'm being told. AITA here?
NOTE: found out more information. It is a diabetic service dog. She’s training it herself, got it as a puppy. I’m not gonna comment on its legitimacy. I see this family member once a year. I just know what my experience with the dog is.
Standard-Park said:
NAH. You're allowed to not have a dog in your home. She's allowed not to come.
TentaclesAndCupcakes said:
NTA. They don't have to come. Your house, your rules.
Bay_de_Noc said:
NTA. If they have a proven track record of not controlling their dog, then it is entirely reasonable for you not to accept the dog into your home.
dangerous_skirt65 said:
NTA. It’s your house, not a public place. You don’t have to have a dog in there if you don’t want one. I will say, though, that it’s possible the dog has learned a lot over a year’s time.
TumbleweedMaterial53 said:
NTA. If it’s a trained (proper) service dog it would/SHOULD be completely house trained...So is it more that this person finds the dog comforting and they are an ESA "acting" as a diabetes dog? I would ask your family for more details/documentation if available
Lopsided_Tie1675 said:
NTA, I find it hard to believe that an actual trained service dog would pee in your house or otherwise misbehave in any way. Thus I am finding it hard to belive your sister's dog is anything more than an emotional support dog. Which is not the same as a service dog.
AdAdmirable433 said:
Service animals are impeccably trained. They aren’t going to pee all over the place. How can they be trained to watch for seizures if they can’t figure out where to urinate? Idk about last year bc it’s weird - for the reasons I said. But if it’s a legit service animal than YTA, bc it won’t have behavioral problems.
Synapse4641 said:
YTA, yes. I get that it was annoying to have a puppy in training over, but that dog is as much a medical necessity as a wheelchair, a glucose monitor, or eyeglasses. You cannot ask her to leave her dog behind or outside. It’s not at all surprising that other people don’t want to come to a party her service dog is excluded from.
This year you’re going to have to either welcome the dog, or accept that you are excluding a disabled person from your party because her necessary medical equipment annoys you, and your family is going to treat that with the appropriate disapproval.
For future years, it is time to give up the hosting or host the party somewhere other than your home, that can appropriately accommodate a disabled person and their service animal.
kitty_cat885 said:
YTA The service dog would be trained by now. You can't just ask someone with a service dog not to bring it. Its like telling someone not to bring their wheelchair.