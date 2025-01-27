Man beats his girlfriend's dad in a hot dog eating contest, 'let the best man win.' AITA?

When we all ate dinner that night, the hot dog contest didn’t come up at all, except for when Liam kept referring to me as The Doggler and saying that he wanted to make a special Doggler shirt for me. We had a nice breakfast the next morning. No sign that anything was wrong.

Today though, my gf brought up in our argument that her dad was actually really wounded by losing the hot-eating contest, but just didn’t say anything to me. I said if I wasn’t supposed to enter the contest, then was it really a contest at all?