Man 'begrudgingly' tells wife to go on vacation while he watches kids; AITA?

Dividing up childcare responsibilities can be a complicated math problem of scheduling for many parents, but everyone deserves a break from high-pitched temper tantrums and the 200th viewing of 'The Little Mermaid'...

So, when a frustrated dad decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his wife's vacation plans, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As$hole) for not wanting my wife to go on vacation?

An opportunity has arisen for my wife to go to the beach for a week in October with her friend. She asked if I was ok with her going, to which I originally responded (honestly) that I was not ok with it.

We have a 3 year old and a 4 month old. Daycare opens at 6:30am, which is also when I need to be at work. So my wife usually drops them off, and I'll pick them up after work since I get off earlier than she does.