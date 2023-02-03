Man begs wife for cats then decides their too much work asks her to rehome them.

People with pets tend to live longer. Companionship, responsibility, and love from another are suitable for the soul. Despite that, some people aren't pet people, no matter how hard they try.

He writes:

My (28F) wife (29F) and I have been together for three years, married for one. Before us being together, she was very anti-pets, with zero interest. I’d always wanted a cat. We talked and, with heavy persuasion from me, ended up getting a Bengal from a breeder. She turned out to be very skittish, so we got her a Bengal sibling to help. Neither of them is super cuddly, so we added a calico who is. All of these were joint decisions. My wife feeds them; I do litter box, water, meds, and google solutions to any issues.