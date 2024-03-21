Man betrayed by father and fiancé while he grieves mother's passing; 'Why TF are COPS at my front door?!' AITA? 2 BIZARRE UPDATES.

It honestly does not bother me they deserve eachother and just thankful I found out before I married her.

More people have found out what happened now, dad and her have lost a huge part of their social circle, so I guess with many disgusted with them both, they found eachother misery loves company after all.

I also made it clear to my other friends if they wanna contact her and talk to her that also does not bother me I don't wanna control anyone, or make anyone feel they have to stay away from her because of me.

I am not gonna be a vindictive asshole that only hurts me in the long run. So to summarize I am doing okay, still seeing a therapist and have gotten close to my ex-fiancees former best friend.