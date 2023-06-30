Man tells everyone infertility is wife's fault despite doctor saying he's the problem.

Trying to get pregnant can be difficult for some couples. Infertility exists for both men and women, so consulting a doctor before making any choices is important. Especially since this is such a sensitive issue for couples, don't share anything unless you have it confirmed with a. doctor.
He writes:
My wife ( 32F) and I (32M) have been married for seven years and have been trying to have a baby for the past three. It has taken a toll on our marriage, and I admit that I have often complained to family, friends, and coworkers about my wife's infertility.
What I thought was my wife's infertility. Maybe it is because we live in Utah, but whenever the idea of us being infertile came up, people swarmed in, giving my wife recommendations to fertility specialists.
The talk was always, 'Oh, my wife saw Dr. Whatever, and we ended up having twins.' Or 'Maybe your wife is just too stressed out.' And I believed it because my wife contracted TB while volunteering in another country when she was 20.
Her primary care physician, who she saw when she was back home, just flippantly told her that TB could affect the genital area and prevent her body from housing a baby ( but he said it in medical lingo.)
We finally found a doctor who told us there was nothing wrong with her fallopian tubes or endometrium. She suggested I get tested to see that I'm not the problem.
The verdict comes back that I am the one with a very low sperm count. I was so shocked that I got another opinion that told me the same thing. I felt so shaken. And because many people knew about our struggles, they also knew we went to a doctor again.
At a family and friends gathering, people started asking me about what we found out, and I panicked and said that my wife's TB was likely the cause, but not 100 percent necessarily. People saw that as my wife was the problem, and somebody even suggested I go through with divorcing her since I was 32 and complaining about being childless.
Saying I could be a dad within a year since it was a short marriage. I did not realize that my mom and aunt would jump on that suggestion and start telling friends and their kids that I was getting a divorce and that this was my wife's fault because she shouldn't have been so reckless when she was young.
Even worse, some people thought it wasn't TB but a 'bacterial genital disease.' This all got back to my wife through a friend, and she is furious.
She said she could not believe I'd been painting her as the problem when she wasn't even the problem. She was tired of the pitying or disapproving looks she was getting in our small town and that I needed to set the record straight or tell everybody to shut up and that we were not divorcing.
AITA? I panicked and felt I didn't lie because TB could exacerbate our problem. But my mom screwed things up by making it malicious. Now I'm in over my head and feel bad.
The internet does not like the blame game.
Azul05_BeomSnake says:
YTA (You're the A%#hole). You are blaming your wife for the fertility problems from the start. You have never defended your wife from the bad comments that your friends and family have made.
After finding out that the problem is you, you decide not to take responsibility and not be honest and continue your lie by making excuses that it was a moment of panic. I hope your wife divorces you; she deserves a husband who does defend her and loves her.
Few-School-3869 says:
YTA. This is not on your mom. I mean, she's awful, but so are you. And you DID completely lie all to protect your fragile ego.
You owe your wife an enormous apology, and you should, in person, tell every single person you lied. But of course, you won't.
5footfilly says:
To be fair, I knew you were just an all-around a%#hole as soon as I read this gem: 'I admit that many times I complained to family, friends, and coworkers about my wife’s infertility.' Complained. As if your wife was a defective car and you paid full price. What an a- well, you know. So reading further, it wasn’t surprising to find out you’re a liar.
Oh, and you are too much of a coward, to tell the truth after you lied about your wife. But I guess it’s pretty scary to admit the issue lies with you when you’re hanging with a bunch of losers who think infertility is a character flaw.
The only part that did surprise me was when you reported that your wife said you’re not getting a divorce. If I were your wife, I’d plaster your results all over social media and put you and the flying monkeys you call a family on blast. YTA.
Yikes, OP, even after a doctor tells you you're the problem, you still think your wife's 'TB' is contributing.