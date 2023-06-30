Man tells everyone infertility is wife's fault despite doctor saying he's the problem.

Trying to get pregnant can be difficult for some couples. Infertility exists for both men and women, so consulting a doctor before making any choices is important. Especially since this is such a sensitive issue for couples, don't share anything unless you have it confirmed with a. doctor.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#hole Subreddit, a man embarrassed about his infertility tells everyone it's his wife's fault.

He writes:

My wife ( 32F) and I (32M) have been married for seven years and have been trying to have a baby for the past three. It has taken a toll on our marriage, and I admit that I have often complained to family, friends, and coworkers about my wife's infertility.