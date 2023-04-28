Man blows up on mom for sending him to rehab when he was thirteen years old.

Parenting is never easy. No parent will always say and do the right thing every time. Aiming for that is impossible. That's why it's crucial to admit to your kids when you make a mistake, or else that can create a resentful child.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man blows up on his mom for how she treated him when she caught him smoking weed.

He writes:

I'll (20M) admit I was a sh*tty tween. I got into many fights with my parents, my grades were sh*t, and I was generally a prick. When I was thirteen, some friends and I shared a joint one of them had gotten from their sister (It had just been made legal in our state at the time). My parents found out, and they went nuts.