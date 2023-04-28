Man blows up on mom for sending him to rehab when he was thirteen years old.

Parenting is never easy. No parent will always say and do the right thing every time. Aiming for that is impossible. That's why it's crucial to admit to your kids when you make a mistake, or else that can create a resentful child.
He writes:
I'll (20M) admit I was a sh*tty tween. I got into many fights with my parents, my grades were sh*t, and I was generally a prick. When I was thirteen, some friends and I shared a joint one of them had gotten from their sister (It had just been made legal in our state at the time). My parents found out, and they went nuts.
I understand weed isn't for 13-year-olds, but they took it too far. I spent the next three months in an expensive rehab facility for troubled teens. I was the youngest and smallest; most of these guys were 16-18. They weren't in there for weed; most did hard drugs and had mental issues.