Man boycotts sister's wedding after she accuses his wife of 'milking the system.' AITA?

She was medically retired and classified as a disabled vet. During this whole process my sister's way of being supportive was to tell me its probably nothing and not to worry about it.

This past weekend I was chatting with my sister. My wife had gotten a holiday job helping deliver packages but called out on black friday to stay at her parent's longer. My sister made a comment about my wife "suddenly being sick when she doesn't feel like working" and claimed my wife had done the same thing to get medically retired from the Navy.

As is the habit in my family, I replied with equally snarky jabs, reminding my sister, who is a nephrologist, that my wife injured her head not her kidney's and she doesn't know what she's talking about.