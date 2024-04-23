Man boycotts sister's wedding after cheating ex makes the guest list, 'I had been punched in the gut.' AITA?

NTA. Your sister sounds like a b if she started a friendship with someone that caused considerable pain to a family member AFTER having full knowledge of the situation... and is doubling down by inviting her to her wedding. In your place, I would tell your sister bluntly "I am not trying to make you choose... I am making you choose. If she is invited, I will not be there... and if you lie to me and she shows up, I will be gone from more than just your wedding day. The price tag for one cheater at your wedding will be exactly one brother."