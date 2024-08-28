Man boycotts sister's wedding after she stole his business idea, 'she took credit for it.' AITA?

A year ago, I (29M) came up with a business idea that I was really passionate about. I’d been working on it for months, doing market research, and figuring out all the details. My sister, "Emily" (32F), was one of the few people I shared my idea with, since we were really close growing up and I trusted her completely.
However, things took a horrible turn. About six months ago, Emily suddenly launched a business with the exact same concept I had told her about. At first, I couldn’t believe it—I thought it must be some kind of mistake or misunderstanding.
But as I looked more closely, I realized she had taken every detail I had shared with her and made it her own. She even pitched it to a few of the investors I had been planning to approach.
I felt completely blindsided and betrayed. I confronted Emily, hoping there was some explanation, but she admitted it. She said she "couldn’t resist" because the idea was so good and she "needed something to focus on" after a tough breakup. She didn’t seem to understand how much she had hurt me or the damage she had caused.
Our relationship fell apart after that. I felt like I couldn’t trust her, and I haven’t spoken to her since. It was hard to watch her business take off, knowing it should have been mine.
Now, Emily is getting married, and my parents expect me to go to the wedding. They keep saying I need to "forgive and forget" and that "family is all we have." They think it’s time to move on and that I should be there for her on her special day, but I just can’t. The idea of celebrating with her after what she did makes me feel sick.
When I told my parents I wasn’t planning to go, they accused me of being bitter and holding a grudge. They say it’s been long enough and that I should have gotten over it by now.
But I still feel so hurt and betrayed, and I don’t know if I can just pretend everything is okay. So, AITA for not wanting to attend my sister’s wedding after she stole my business idea and took credit for it?
TemporaryThink9300 said:
NTA. Some grudges don't go away, some grudges are here to stay. Like betrayal. Your sister made a decision, she knowingly made this choice that affected your life and it hurt you personally, it also hurt the bond you had as sisters, as a family. It is your personal choice not to go and no one can force you.
charmingxXxladyanne said:
NTA - You are absolutely not the ahole for not wanting to attend your sister's wedding.She betrayed your trust in a major way, causing you both personal and potentially professional harm. It is completely understandable that you are not ready to celebrate with her, especially when the wound is still fresh.
Catwomaninred said:
NTA. Tell your parents that the day she will give your back your idea you'll forgive her, it means NEVER.
Ava_Mendez242 said:
NTA. Your sister's actions caused significant harm to your relationship and professional aspirations. It's completely understandable that you're not ready to celebrate with her, and you shouldn't be forced to.
raonstarry said:
NTA. Of course, you are holding a grudge when your sister is a thief. She did you wrong and is still reaping the benefits. A pathetic sibling. Does her future husband know she is a backstabbing b? Maybe doesn't care, since he is going to marry her. Just go NC with your parents and sister. If anyone asks, just tell them the truth.
Substantial-Air3395 said:
They expect you to pretend you weren't betrayed? Hahaha. I wouldn't go. NTA.