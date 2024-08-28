Man boycotts sister's wedding after she stole his business idea, 'she took credit for it.' AITA?

"AITA for not wanting to attend my sister’s wedding after she stole my business idea and took credit for it?"

A year ago, I (29M) came up with a business idea that I was really passionate about. I’d been working on it for months, doing market research, and figuring out all the details. My sister, "Emily" (32F), was one of the few people I shared my idea with, since we were really close growing up and I trusted her completely.

However, things took a horrible turn. About six months ago, Emily suddenly launched a business with the exact same concept I had told her about. At first, I couldn’t believe it—I thought it must be some kind of mistake or misunderstanding.

But as I looked more closely, I realized she had taken every detail I had shared with her and made it her own. She even pitched it to a few of the investors I had been planning to approach.