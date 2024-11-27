Man boycotts thanksgiving; 'If my uncle is there, I refuse to attend. You KNOW what he did.' AITA?

"AITA for excluding my uncle on thanksgiving?"

My (M) uncle and I do not get along. He has autism and struggles to control his temper, especially in group or family settings. Over the years, he has disrupted several holidays and caused scenes at weddings and family reunions.

One Thanksgiving stands out: he called me a b&ch because I didn’t like my grandmother’s homemade cranberry sauce. When my father asked him to leave, he refused. My mother tried to take his plate away, but he knocked it out of her hands, and it shattered at my feet.

This escalated into a physical altercation where my father put him in a headlock, and the two of them overturned the dining room table. After this incident, I decided I wouldn’t attend any Thanksgiving dinner where my uncle was present.