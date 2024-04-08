Man breaks off engagement because his fiancée insists on a $50,000 'fancy' wedding. AITA?

She wasn't willing to compromise towards a smaller, more reasonable wedding and I broke it off, essentially kicking her out of my own house to go live with her parents. Few days later she kept calling me to reconsider and I said "you had plenty of chances, I'm not doing this again." Her parents are trying to convince me to patch this up but I refuse to bend and quite frankly, deem it as a massive red flag that could potentially ruin my life in the long run.