Man breaks up with GF for dismissing teenage son's fears, 'he's not a baby.' AITA?

My girlfriend stayed the night last night, and at around 2 am, my son (13) woke me up, telling me he had sleep paralysis. He looked absolutely terrified and was breathing really heavily. Since I wasn’t sure she’d be comfortable with a teenager in the bed, I decided to go back to his room.
He flat out refused to go back, but after convincing her, agreed as long as he didn’t have to face the closet. I decided to stay the night in his room when I felt how bad he was shaking. He apologized profusely in the morning and wouldn’t stop, no matter how many times I told him not to be.
Tonight, as we were getting ready for bed, my girlfriend said something along the lines of how she hoped he wouldn’t steal me again. I awkwardly laughed before asking her what she said; she told me she felt disrespected as she was a guest in the house.
We had a small back-and-forth argument, where she told me he’s not a baby. I told her how terrifying sleep paralysis can be and that at least I went to his room instead, so she didn’t have to share a bed with a half-naked teenager. I told her to get out when she told me that I should’ve just sat with him until he fell asleep, then came back to bed.
She threatened it was over if I made her leave, so I replied, "Okay.” She left, only taking her phone, so I packed the rest in a box and put it on the front porch, hiding it to make sure it wasn’t stolen.
She called me probably about thirty minutes ago, apologizing in tears and how she didn’t wanna be alone. I told her she disrespected me and my child, and that was unforgivable. She cried harder and begged, saying she didn’t want to be lonely. I hung up.
I’ve been trying to fall asleep since, but I’m starting to feel bad. I’m not sure if it’s just my conscience, as it’s easy to make me feel bad, or she’s just manipulating me, but anything to do with my son is a line you don’t cross. AITA?
omrmajeed said:
NTA. Proud of you for acting the way you did. Never back down from others manipulating you with ultimatums and undermining/disrespecting your family. Good for you. Don't look back.
Robinnoodle said:
NTA. The only way I can see you all continuing is if she does some serious soul searching and a lot of emotional growth. Idk how long you've been together, but if you feel it's worth it you could tell her that. For anyone wondering that doesn't happen in 12 hours.
Tacostainss said:
When I was a teen, I used to suffer sleep paralysis so often. It's scary as hell to go through. You did right. NTA.
Knittingfairy09113 said:
NTA. Better off without her in your lives. She didn't think being a parent was a priority in your life.
Horizontal_Bob said:
Notice how she said multiple times that she didn’t want to be alone…She didn’t say she didn’t want to lose YOU. Sounds like this is a recurring thing in her life…being alone because of her immature and selfish behavior. You made the right call. NTAH.