Man breaks up with GF for dismissing teenage son's fears, 'he's not a baby.' AITA?

"AITAH for breaking up with my girlfriend over a comment she made?"

My girlfriend stayed the night last night, and at around 2 am, my son (13) woke me up, telling me he had sleep paralysis. He looked absolutely terrified and was breathing really heavily. Since I wasn’t sure she’d be comfortable with a teenager in the bed, I decided to go back to his room.

He flat out refused to go back, but after convincing her, agreed as long as he didn’t have to face the closet. I decided to stay the night in his room when I felt how bad he was shaking. He apologized profusely in the morning and wouldn’t stop, no matter how many times I told him not to be.