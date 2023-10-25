Man breaks up with girlfriend for changing her looks to 'resemble my dead wife.' AITA?

At first she was amazing. I told her about my past and that my son comes first even before our first official date. She was very compassionate and understanding about everything. After a few months of smooth sailing I decided to introduce her to my son and they got along great as well. For the first time after Laura’s death I could start to see a possible future with someone else.

Everything started to go downhill around 4 months ago. She seemed to be a bit more distant than usually so I sat down with here one night to ask her what was wrong. She teared up a bit and confessed that she felt I had been neglecting her lately. She then said that she feels like I’m using her as some replacement for my dead wife.