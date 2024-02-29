Man breaks up with the love of his life because of her autistic son. AITA?

mirabel7 writes:

NTA. Guilt is not a good reason to date someone. You will end up resenting Cash and he deserves better. Go for you for knowing your limits.

I understand she is sad, and it might not be the first relationship that ends because of Cash'Autism.

I have an autistic nephew, and very honestly, I was very clear with my sister (after several issues) that I wouldn't sacrifice my daughter's well being for her son. She didn't want to deprive him on anything so the end result was that everyone had to be deprived (her other child and mine particularly).

Things can get better if he can find a treatment/school/organization that help him get in control.