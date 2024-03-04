Man breaks up with GF when she contacts FBI after getting scammed out of $14.5K. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

and she was into trading gasoline and all my dad made 2k into 10k on a fake website even after the whole family saying it was a scam but he was so convinced and so inlove man it was so sad to see and he kept putting money in...

but never actually stopping it after the 34k he wanted to withdraw 30k but it was on ‘HOLD’ and all of a suddon he had to pay taxes on it costing another 30k and thats when we knew it was a scam lmao so theres that! Its been month and he still regrets it its f-g disgusting how people like that are alive on earth…

dabisme writes: