Man wants to kick homeless brother & kids out after bro calls HIS KIDS 'disgusting'. AITA?

But I finally had enough when he told me that my daughter keeps acting like a who*e, and that she's a bad influence on his daughter, which is ridiculous because my daughter speaks 3 languages, she's the top of her class and she's hopefully going to be a top athlete.

My wife already wants them gone because of what they say about our daughter, but if I told her about this last thing and about what's happening with our son I'm sure she'll kick them out and their children immediately, but their kids have done nothing wrong so I feel very conflicted.

A lot of people have asked why they stayed with us for so long. Well, he has so much debt that he literally can't afford anything, he made many unfortunate decisions, and a lot of them were beyond his control.