Man buys a $13,000 watch for his sister's 40th birthday, 'it was disrespectful.' AITA? UPDATED

Turns out, he wasn’t. I later found out he was actually upset about the difference in gifts. For his birthday (which was two months before hers), I got him a $200 gift, and for his 40th a few years ago, I gave him a $500 steakhouse gift card.

Now both he and my sister are upset. She said the gift was “disrespectful” to their relationship and too unequal, and while she seemed sad saying it, I couldn’t tell if it was more about the tension it caused.

To be clear, I wanted to do something unique and meaningful for my sister—someone I’ve known and loved my whole life. I’m not particularly close to my BIL, and honestly, I’ve always had to tolerate a bit of insecure behavior from him.