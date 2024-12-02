Man buys inflatable mattress to replace a thin foam one his GF bought; 'She went ballistic.' AITA?

I cannot think of a single negative to buying it yet it's apparently grounds for her not to come camping at all and potentially a break up.. am I missing something here? AITA? OR is she completely overreacting? Advice please..

Let's take a look at some top comments and responses from OP:

chonrique writes:

NTA. I have absolutely bought gifts before that didn’t work out as well as my partner and I had hoped. Same for him. We recognize the issue, fist bump or hug it out for the thought/try, and get something else when feasible.