Man is called 'heartless' on a plane, 'is there no humanity left?' AITA?

So I (22M) recently took a flight home after visiting some friends. I booked my seat months in advance—a nice window seat, because I like to put my music on and just vibe, I mean who doesn't?
I get on the plane, and there’s already a guy (probably mid-30s) sitting in my seat. I politely tell him that he’s in the wrong spot. He looks up and just goes, “Oh yeah, I was hoping you’d switch with me. I have a middle seat like five rows back.”
I tell him, “Yeah, no thanks, I picked this seat for a reason.” He sighs super dramatically and goes, “Come on, man, have a heart.” I just shake my head and say, “Sorry, but I’m sitting in the seat I paid for.”
At this point, he starts to tell me every bad thing that has happened in his LIFE because clearly he wasn't that sad of a person but wanted to seem like one. And then he starts crying... Like, loud, over-the-top sobs.
The lady next to him looks super uncomfortable. The flight attendant comes over to ask what’s going on, and before I can even say anything, he goes, “Is there no humanity left on you AHOLE?“ I explain the situation, and the flight attendant just stares at him and goes, “…Sir, please move.”
Dude gets up all huffy and says, “Wow. Some people are just heartless.” Then he dramatically walks off to his middle seat. I thought that was the end of it, but when we landed, he stood up, looked me dead in the eyes, and said: "I hope you have a terrible life." So, AITA for not switching seats?
SolitaryTeaParty said:
NTA. Sounds like he uses his (possibly fictional) misery to guilt or pressure people into giving him whatever he wants.
bluevu33 said:
Yes YTA. For typing that all up and seriously asking if you had done something wrong by not switching for the seat that you paid for.
The_Ferry_Man24 said:
His parents never told him no. You’re NTA.
BigTribal said:
NTA, My go to for these situations is "Everyone has problems. Poor planning on your behalf does not constitute an emergency on mine. Please move along."
Qabbalah said:
NTA for sure. One thing that really bugs me is people trying to encroach on other people's paid, pre-booked seats. Like the other day I was going to my 3 seats together for me, my wife & child and there's a dude sitting in the aisle seat.
I looked at him and said, we're sitting there and he just picked up his stuff and moved into the aisle seat in the middle section. No apology, no "oh, I got mixed up", he just upped and left. Like, what was he thinking, that the person whose seat he was in would just sit somewhere else when they saw him there?
Unhappy-Load-6811 said:
NTA. That guy could have paid for the seat he wanted but chose a less expensive middle seat. Good for you for standing up for yourself. I despise self entitled people who think the world owes them something. He needs to grow up.