Man calls of engagement after fiancée's brother crashes car while he's out of town. AITA?

"WIBTA for calling off my engagement after my fiancée let her brother borrow and crash my car while I was out of town?"

So last week while I was on a business trip my fiancée let her brother borrow my car since he needed one for whatever reason and doesn't own one and she was using hers to go to work.

So when I came back hime I noticed the entire front bumper dented and basically destroyed so when I went to ask her what happened she told me that she let her brother borrow it and he drove it into a pillar by accident.

Some context my car was a gift from my dad for my graduation and has tons of sentimental value too me so I told her Id expect her brother to foot the bill of around 20k to get the body work replaced after I got a estimate from the dealership.