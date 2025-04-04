Man calls girlfriend 'prudish' for wanting monogamy, 'I've always valued loyalty.' AITA?

"AITA for rejecting an open relationship because he said I’m 'prudish' for wanting monogamy?"

So my boyfriend (22M) and I have been dating for eight months. everything was fine until last night when he dropped the bomb that he wants to open our relationship. I was shocked because we’ve always talked about being exclusive. He said he still loves me but feels “restricted” and wants to “experience life” while he’s young.

I told him straight up I'm not into sharing my partner. That’s when he called me prudish and said monogamy is outdated. I didn’t expect that from him. I've always valued loyalty and thought he did too. Now he’s acting like wanting to stay committed is some kind of flaw.