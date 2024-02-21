'AITA for canceling my wedding because my fiancée may have cheated on her bachelorette party?' UPDATED.

There is no way 7 girls were able to go together to that place in the middle of the night, especially when public transport was not available. Taxis are out of the question due to cost and capacity.

I asked one of my friends to call her girlfriend, who is another bridesmaid. She told him she went back to her place, and the others just went to different places.

There are inconsistencies all over. I video-called my fiancée right away on WhatsApp, but she said she would call me once she was available. She called me a few minutes later, but she was outside, and I am pretty sure it was not the district D lived in.