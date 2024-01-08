Man calls out wife for 'violating boundaries' of open marriage, she threatens divorce. AITA?

Yesterday after I came home from work after picking up our daughter from the daycare I could hear my wife was hooking up in our bedroom. This made me instantly feel uneasy, since we had set up the rules for a reason and this was in clear violation of them.

I did let them finish and waited until he had made his way out until I confronted my wife about the issue. She instantly got defensive and said I was suffocating her and claimed that there's no real difference between hooking up here or elsewhere and made the argument that booking a hotel - which she sometimes has to do - is a waste of money when we have a perfectly good house of our own.