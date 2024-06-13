Man calls out younger sister; 'You're whitewashing yourself and embarrassing the family.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

That unique upbringing shaped who she is, and her heritage as an Indian-American, and the impact it had on her psyche, is imprinted within her. She cannot change that, she's acutely aware of that, and it scares her, because she's been taught to see it as something disgusting.

With time, I want to teach her what I learned myself-- that it isn't a choice she has to make, to embrace one culture or another, to be an American or an Indian.

You can embrace the parts of both that you like, and leave the other parts behind. It's not black or white. Being Indian is a part of her that she cannot ever outrun, just like being an American is. But that doesn't have to mean being 100% one or the other.