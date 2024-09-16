Man cancels brother's wedding venue reservation; 'After what you accused me of, you deserve this." AITA? UPDATED

I feel like I was doing them a huge favor, and they essentially uninvited me from being part of the most important day of their lives. I don’t think I’m wrong to retract my offer, but now everyone’s making me feel guilty. So, AITA for canceling the venue?

EDIT: This blew up way more than I thought it would, checked my messages after work today and holy crap. To answer a few questions I’m seeing repeatedly:

1. Why did I need to offer to loan out my vacation house to be in the wedding?

(Repeating one of my comments) My brother and I have had a little bit of a rocky relationship most of his life. Our age difference has always been an awkward amount and I think he’s jealous of my success in life too.