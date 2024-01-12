Man cancels honeymoon in Paris for a 'trophy truck thing' with 'the boys.' AITA?

"AITA for getting upset at my fiance for cancelling our honeymoon for a trophy truck thing?"

Hi everyone, I'm [23F] and I've been engaged to my fiancé [35M] for about a year now. We had been planning our dream honeymoon to Paris, which we were both incredibly excited about. However, things took an unexpected turn, and I'm not sure how to feel about it.

Recently, my fiancé's friends, who he calls "the boys," started planning a big trip. They're all huge monster truck racing fans and have this idea to chip in and buy a trophy truck. They want to take it racing around in Utah. It's a costly venture, and my fiancé has been worried about being able to afford his share.