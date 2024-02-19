Man cancels wedding after fiancée calls him 'small,' 'everything is chaos right now.' AITA?

"AITA for cancelling the wedding after fiancee called me small?"

I (28M) experienced a weird situation with my fiancee (28F). We have been together for 4 years and engaged for 1. We were supposed to get married in April and everything was on track. It has been going on without any major problems and we got along well in general.

One complaint I had was regarding the intimacy. I am similar to a service top (we do not have word for it in straight community so please do not get mad at me). I enjoy giving pleasure and doing foreplay A LOT. However, that started to become a problem later on. She got used to being serviced so much that she did not pay any attention to me.