Man cancels wife's birthday party after she accuses his sister of being a 'leech.' AITA?

You‘re NTA for cancelling but you would be if you don’t sit her down and set boundaries.

OP responded:

Lending money doesn’t affect me or the household at all. The biggest expense was around 2000 so her cat could have emergency surgery. She did pay that back.

I truly don’t understand what her problem with me pending moeny that doesn’t affect us at all.

Not to mention me lending money has helped her get her life together. She just finished her nursing course and works at a hospital now.

eaglewye writes:

Perhaps because she wants to be the only pebble on the beach. She somehow sees your sister as vying for your attention, as a competitor. Or she’s just selfish. Or both.