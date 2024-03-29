Man catches GF sharing his love letters with friends, 'AITA for dumping her after moving in with her?'

Today she came to my mother's apologizing. She wanted me to come back and talk it out with her. I told her no, and that we were through. She wouldn't leave so I drove to my father's place, where I am now. She kep texting me and telling me that I should be ashamed of myself for leaving her like that. She got her friends and sister to apologize to me and they told me to quit playing games and go home now that they had apologized. I told them I was home and that as my name was not on the lease and I wasn't respected as an equal in her home I no longer wanted to be with her.