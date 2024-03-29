Man catches GF sharing his love letters with friends, 'AITA for dumping her after moving in with her?'

I 25M, moved in with my gf 24f of four years, three weeks ago. She chose the place and although her name is on the lease I paid half of the deposit and paid the first month of rent as she couldn't afford it. I also paid the first month of bills. She works part time and has some savings she used to furnish the place according to her taste despite my objections. I felt she overspent and the money could have been better spent on other things.
She had a few friends over on Monday when I came home. She had ordered food and as I normally come home from work at five she was surprised to see me there an hour earlier. They were a little drunk and one of her friend made strange comments, which I thought nothing of due to the alcohol as I went to the bathroom to shower.
When I came out from the shower her other friends and sister was quoting me poetry that I had written to my gf, and was quite handsy. I found it odd and asked her where she had heard that. She goes we just read your loveletters to her before watching a movie. My gf was laughing with them.
Her sister made a remark about how she wanted me to do her the way I do her sister because she had never felt that way. I was furious but due to her drunkeness thought it impossible to talk to her. I left for my mother's house. On Tuesday she called me seventeen times but I ignored it. she also sent many text wanting to know why I wasn't home.
On Wednesday I told her in person how hurt I was for her sharing my intimate letters with her friends, and for oversharing what we do in private. She said relax it was a joke and nobody got hurt. She said the girls were impressed with me and that is why they got a little handsy. She said once I gave her the letters they were hers to share with whom she pleased. So I told her that I am my own person and can make the decision to not share more of myself with her.
Today she came to my mother's apologizing. She wanted me to come back and talk it out with her. I told her no, and that we were through. She wouldn't leave so I drove to my father's place, where I am now. She kep texting me and telling me that I should be ashamed of myself for leaving her like that. She got her friends and sister to apologize to me and they told me to quit playing games and go home now that they had apologized. I told them I was home and that as my name was not on the lease and I wasn't respected as an equal in her home I no longer wanted to be with her.
Luckily for me I hadn't moved most of my stuff there. She kept phoning and texting and I blocked her. She then made a mutual male friend of ours contact me and tell me that I was being a b-ch about it. So I blocked him too. Then his gf texted me and told me not to take things out or proportion. I am almost certain I did the right thing, but maybe I should talk it out with her before cutting all contact.
Consistent-Studio129 said:
NTA. Writing a letter to someone is always addresed to the Person who recevied it and not to her sister or friends. Sharing emotions, thoughts and love is a thing between you two. She just played with this things around her friends and sister. These loveletters became a toy for entertainment. You feel hurt and betrayed and I would feel the same way. You did the right thing for you and if you feel to break up with her that's your right thing to do. Wishing you all the best Brother. Cheers.
Gladtobealive2020 said:
NTA. She has shown her true self to you, so in a way it is a good thing she revealed her ugly character now, before your life got anymore enmeshed with hers. It is unfortunate you paid the money for the place and it is probably gone. But be thankful you learned who she really is before you waste another moment of your life or anymore money.
She clearly has zero respect for you, your feelings, or your relationship. If she cared she would not share things with others that are hurtful to you. But she did and then they laughed AT you, not with you . More than likely she wants you to come "home" because she cant afford to live there on her on. Good. Let her and her laughing hyena friends live together and laugh it up. She disrespected you by sharing your most private and intimate thoughts with others.
In addition to sharing your most intimate thoughts she and her friends were LAUGHING at you She also shared intimate information about your physical life. Her sister was getting "handsy" with you saying ahe wants you to do her....". So her sister was harassing you and she was ok with that.
Despite some commenters claiming all women talk about their sex life with their friends, that is absolutely false. Maybe it is just the women who dont care about their partners feelings who do this.
Ivy_trink said:
NTA. OP please don’t let this stop you from writing poetry and being romantic in your next relationship with a more worthy partner.
sausage-slicer said:
NTA. sharing those intimate letters and moments is betrayal. and how is it a joke? what’s so funny about it? don’t go back to her, OP; get your stuff and never look back. I would do the same if i was you. maybe she’ll learn not to be such a f-ing b-h for her next bf.
Realistic_Head4279 said:
NTA. My husband is a gifted writer and often penned me wonderful words, intimate words meant only for my eyes. He was a private man. I think his reaction, had I done something like this, would have been the same as yours and he would not have backtracked on his decision.
Of course it would never have occurred to me to share any of this with anyone. Only you know if you will ultimately be happier in or out of this relationship. This decision is 100% yours and yours alone. Whatever you decide, good luck.
Confident_Letter_482 said:
Her reaction is really the problem. If she had said, “I just really love you and I love the things you do for me and I wanted to share how I feel with my closest friends and I got carried away. but I’m sorry, it was a mistake to do that without asking you first and I can see how you’d feel your privacy was invaded,” then we’d be having a totally different convo here.