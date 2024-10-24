Man catches wife trying to cheat on him with his friend from her iWatch; 'I'm SHOCKED.' UPDATED 5X

Update 5:

Firstly, I’m now in the home straight in terms of divorce from my wife. She has signed the divorce papers and now all that’s left are the formalities.

She sent me a message via my dad where she said she’s sorry for not letting me move on, that she thought she could save things but now she knows she can’t, and she has to move on for her own well-being. I thank her for seeing sense. She doesn’t want anything in the divorce and said she’s going to move out the house when she can get on her feet, which I’m ok with.