Man challenges wife; 'Your management of your menstrual cycle is bad for our relationship.' AITA?

When this man is upset with his wife, he asks the internet:

"WIBTA if I were to challenge my wife on her managing her menstrual cycle?"

I'm about to lose it with my wife, I don't know the in depth difficulties of tracking/managing the time of the month but she is always getting caught out. I've never lived with a woman before my wife, so not sure if this is the norm.

Our mattress is covered in menstrual blood stains, and the first one appeared within 3 days of getting it which I was really mad about, but didn't bring it up. Many of our sheets are stained too

She often leaves underwear with heavy blood just on the bedroom or bathroom floor. If she's had to resort to using toilet roll it's sometimes left in the toilet without flushing.