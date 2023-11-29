Man changes will after wife bans him from delivery room, 'I'm not accusing her of being a gold digger.' AITA?

"AITA for deciding to quietly change my will without telling my wife?"

My (34m) wife (32f) and I just had our first baby today. We were in the delivery room, all was going well, and I was holding her hand trying my best to be supportive. She was in pre-labor and was experiencing irregular contractions that she said weren't painful yet. I told her how much I loved her and that she was doing great but made sure not to talk too much either.

All of a sudden, my wife tells me to "please get out." I ask her what happened, and she says she just doesn't want me there right now. I stand there in surprise for several seconds, after which the midwife tells me to get out or she'll call security.