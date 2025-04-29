Man charges girlfriend $1,000 for rent, 'I pay $2,000.' AITA? 'She is going to school.'

My gf (26) and I (28) have been dating for two years. Now we would like to move in. We are currently in SoCal and living expenses is high out here. The amount that we’re seeing for rent is about $1,800-2,500. I don’t mind paying about $2,000 while my girlfriend helps with at least $1k or so for food, rent and utilities.
Now she’s overreacting and saying how she doesn’t want to have the pressure of studying and going to school so she doesn’t wanna give the $1,000. Maybe $500? Regardless, am I the ahole for charging her?
She’s saying that other people are supporting their girlfriend without the pressure of bringing cash home. Further information, I got my career going and she is going to school for nursing.
She is in school for nursing. Income is weird since she is per diem. She takes shifts at a nursing home based on availability. We discussed and she’s willing to provide 400-800. NOT 1k that I rounded up. She will work maybe 1 or 2 shifts per week or every other week. Depends on class schedules.
I am not in school anymore, I can afford to cover/provide for her. That way she can just focus on studies and we can reap the rewards later after she finishes. I think this is the right move. I just wanted people’s insights on the situation.
I mean of course I will provide for my wife/fiancé but we are not engaged yet; we are bf/gf but we’re in it for the long haul.
If she’s not ready to pay rent, then she’s not ready to move out. I understand it’s difficult to be in school for nursing and have an income at the same time. However, rent is high and life is no longer affordable at a 1-person salary. NTA.
NAH. It sounds fairly reasonable to me - you are offering to pay the majority because you earn more. But I don't think it is an AH move for her to say that she can't move from free accommodation to paying you that amount as it would add pressure for her to earn money alongside her nursing training.
However, if you can't afford to pay the full rent, and she doesn't want to contribute then she'll need to stay where she is currently living until she qualifies. So you'll both need to decide what works for you.
NAH it’s totally reasonable for you to want to split expenses but dude if she can’t afford it she can’t afford it. She’s currently in school, and it sounds like living at home? Just wait till she graduates and gets a job to move in together. Frame it as needing to know you are both fully committed and have skin in the game.
NTA, however, she does not have the thousand dollars to spend on rent so I would suggest she stay where she’s at until she finishes school and has a job. At that point you guys can discuss moving in together.
Is she in nursing school, or doing prerequisites? Nursing school is very time-consuming and schools recommend that students don't work full-time so they can actually focus on their schooling. If she's in nursing school, probably just best to wait until she graduates, especially if she isn't paying rent currently. NTA, but she probably isn't, either.
Yea yta. She’s living for free now and going to school. Just leave her be until she’s completely set up in her career and can afford to pitch in. If you can’t support her, leave her alone. You cannot expect her to risk her education and future career just to live with you.