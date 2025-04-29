Man charges girlfriend $1,000 for rent, 'I pay $2,000.' AITA? 'She is going to school.'

"AITA if I charge my girlfriend $1,000 for rent while I pay $2,000?"

My gf (26) and I (28) have been dating for two years. Now we would like to move in. We are currently in SoCal and living expenses is high out here. The amount that we’re seeing for rent is about $1,800-2,500. I don’t mind paying about $2,000 while my girlfriend helps with at least $1k or so for food, rent and utilities.

Now she’s overreacting and saying how she doesn’t want to have the pressure of studying and going to school so she doesn’t wanna give the $1,000. Maybe $500? Regardless, am I the ahole for charging her?

She’s saying that other people are supporting their girlfriend without the pressure of bringing cash home. Further information, I got my career going and she is going to school for nursing.

Later, OP edited the post to include more information: