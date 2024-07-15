Man charges new roommate for part of past expenses to rental house. AITA?

When this person doesn't know what the right move financially is, they ask the internet:
A friend and I (M) recently moved into a house that we are renting through a property management company. It is a 3 bedroom house and we are looking to get a third roommate soon. We had to get a washer and dryer set and had to pay a pretty high security deposit on the house.
We also had to get renter's insurance. It is one policy but it has both of our names on it and i if he moves in I have to add him to it. I have a friend that said he would like to move in with us.
I told him to that if he does he has to split the cost of the security deposit, the washer and dryer, and the renter's insurance. The total cost would be $960, so $480 would go to each of us.
He seemed to think it was a little unreasonable for us to charge that. Am I the asshole for proposing he do that?
It's not that we are in a financial bind but we thought it would be fair for him to split the costs if he is going to be living there and using the washer and dryer. Please let me know y'all's opinion.
Edit: Let me add a little more info about the renting situation. We are in our early 20s (22-24). We are renting through a property management company. We moved in on July 3rd. We bought the washer and dryer on July 8th.
While we are though a property management company I am the main name on the lease and on the utilities, so my current roommate would just give me the his portion of the bills and I would pay them in my name. I hope that clears some stuff up
coatlaki writes:
If you have to add him to the rental insurance, then that's fair. And if you're having him added to the rental agreement with the property management company, then it makes sense to have him contribute to the security deposit, provided there is a written notice that you will return his portion if the security deposit comes back free and clear at the end of tenancy.
However, the washer and dryer is a bit iffy. You two made that purchase independent of him and while it does benefit him, it's one of those things that does feel weird to charge him back for, especially since it is likely only one of you will keep the units. Soft yta.
spedk7 writes:
NTA but with tweaks. The security deposit is fine, because he’ll get all of that back if the three of you take care of the property well.
The insurance should be prorated to exclude the time he didn’t live in the apartment. He should not be paying a full third if he didn’t live there for the full time of the policy.
The washer and dryer are a little trickier because they’ll depreciate in value as you live there and use the machines.
If you move out and expect them to pay you out for your third, and expect the full third you paid for a new machine that’s not really fair. They’d be paying full price for a used machine. I’m not sure how to make it fair though.
Info: what happens to the washer and dryer when you move out? If you take them with you, how will that be split?
prestix writes:
NTA but you are doing this wrong. Even if it’s just two weeks you have a different situation than this guy joining you from the start.
What if he didn’t want a washer and dryer ? And why should he split the cost if he didn’t want to be a part owner in appliances with two other people ?
You should also get separate renters policies. No need to commingle there. What if the minimums are then by their stuff. It’s cheap enough to just have you all do your own and be extra covered.
For the security deposit the reality is that is already on you alone given the way you’ve signed the lease. But it would be fine to ask him for one.
You aren’t wrong for wanting extra money for these things. Just up the rent by the amount needed to cover them. If it is a 12 month lease then add something like 50 a month for rent and use if washer dryer. Also ask for a security deposit of 300 or something like that - which would be refundable if he doesn’t cause any damage.
Asking him for almost a thousand with no ownership in the appliances and no indication he will get back the security deposit are prob why he’s rightfully pushing back.