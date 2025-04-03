'Bully' chases neighbor down to stop dog from peeing in yard, 'I pointed out the SIGNS.' AITA?

"AITA for chasing someone down to stop letting their dog use my yard as a bathroom?"

I've (35M) got a freshly remodeled front yard that looks really good. It's about a month old. Our old front yard was a grass yard. We regularly had issues with people letting their pets crap and piss.

Crap was mostly picked up, but our yard reeked of piss when it was hot out. I put up a "be respectful no poop or pee signs", they are still up post remodel. Finally, my wife and I bit the bullet to remodel the yard.

Now the first 5 feet of the yard next to the sidewalk is rock, and we were hoping that would deter people from letting their dog in our yard. It doesn't seem like it has. It is still a noticeable issue to our noses.