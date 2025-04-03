'Bully' chases neighbor down to stop dog from peeing in yard, 'I pointed out the SIGNS.' AITA?

I've (35M) got a freshly remodeled front yard that looks really good. It's about a month old. Our old front yard was a grass yard. We regularly had issues with people letting their pets crap and piss.
Crap was mostly picked up, but our yard reeked of piss when it was hot out. I put up a "be respectful no poop or pee signs", they are still up post remodel. Finally, my wife and I bit the bullet to remodel the yard.
Now the first 5 feet of the yard next to the sidewalk is rock, and we were hoping that would deter people from letting their dog in our yard. It doesn't seem like it has. It is still a noticeable issue to our noses.
This morning, my wife (27F) pointed out someone (30's F) letting their dog go to the bathroom in our yard. As soon as I saw this I headed for the door and by the time I got outside she was in front of my neighbor's yard. I walked her way and yelled at her not to let her dog piss and crap in my yard.
I pointed out the signs. She said if her dog has to go, her dog has to go. She says, I don't know why you are complaining, I cleaned it up. I was like, "Not the Piss." She was giving me big attitude. I yelled at her to teach her dog to piss and crap at home. She told me "shut up ahole" and called me a bully. As she continued walking away I said my yard is not for your dog. AITA?
Sad_Employer2216 said:
Put up a fence. Problem solved and you have better security.
nylonvest said:
Are you for real? How much are you sniffing your yard? I don't believe you that it "reeks" of piss. Chasing your neighbors down and yelling at them over something like this is completely over the top. If it bothers you THIS much, put up a fence.
Depressed_Cupcake13 said:
YTA. If people aren’t picking up their dogs’ poop, then I would understand your anger. However, you will have even wild animals peeing and pooping on your yard. Peeing is a thing ALL animals do and your weird insistence that no one and no thing should “contaminate” your lawn is odd. I put contaminate in quotation marks as dirt is worm poop. The world is filled with biological fluids. You cannot escape this.
Icy_Public_503 said:
NTA. You had a sign up on your property saying to not piss or crap on it. The lady let her dog piss and shit on it. That's disrespectful as HELL. I love dogs. I have 5. If I take them on walks, I let them piss and shit on public property, never private property (unless it's mine)
Appropriate-Ad-1569 said:
YTA unless the dog pooped and they didn't actually pick it up.
Everloner said:
NTA. The number of people who agree with allowing dogs to shit and piss in strangers' gardens is shocking. Shame on you all.
MerelyWhelmed1 said:
YTA. What do you do about squirrels...raccoons...opossums...geese... and other animals that likely go in your yard during the night?