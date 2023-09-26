AITA for choosing to be at my grandkid's birth instead of seeing my ex's children?

My ex is mad at me because I told her I wanted to be present at the birth of my grandchildren instead of spending time with the kids I had with her.
Vegetable_Pie_2168 writes:
This is messy. I (40M) have been married to my wife Cindy off and on. We had a child together who is now 17. We had a rocky part in our marriage and split for a few years, where I met a woman Stacy.
We were together for a while and had twins, now 12. Stacy and I split up because she ended up being unfaithful. Two years later, I had reconciled with Cindy, and we got my twins every weekend due to our work schedules.
This past weekend, my oldest daughter went into early labor. Unfortunately, it was also my weekend with my twins. I had told Stacy on the way to the hospital that I would not be able to have them this weekend due to this.
I had put my phone on silent and away due to a lot going on. When I returned to my phone, I had a bunch of texts from Stacy saying how I needed to go home and be with my twins and how Cindy could handle this situation. I told her absolutely not, that I wasn’t missing the birth of my grandchild.
She then responded angrily, saying how I was picking my oldest daughter over my youngest and how wrong that was since they could only see me on the weekends anyway. I tried texting and calling multiple times throughout the weekend, getting no responses. AITA?
Disastrous-Nail-640 says:
YTA (You're the A%#hole). This was your responsibility to figure out. It was your weekend. Making your ex rearrange her schedule because you decided not to get the kids is absolutely unacceptable. Your weekend means that you need to arrange childcare if needed. Do better.
19ManadaPanda91 says:
NTA- all these fools saying YTA, and she would have been fine without you. Have obviously never been a support person to someone giving birth. Adding in, your 17-year-old CHILD went into early labor, making it an emergency. Could you have arranged childcare for your twins? Yes.
But you were all panicking because early labor can be life or death for both baby and mom, so I get it. But your ex could have been way more understanding, considering she’s been through childbirth.
No-ThatsTheMoneyTit says:
It was an emergency. But if your ex ever needs you to step up in an emergency for the twins, don't be a hypocrite. I would obviously prioritize seeing them next weekend if your ex allows you to make up time. There needs to be flexibility when life happens. That's parenting, and why I'm not suited.
