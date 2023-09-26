AITA for choosing to be at my grandkid's birth instead of seeing my ex's children?

My ex is mad at me because I told her I wanted to be present at the birth of my grandchildren instead of spending time with the kids I had with her.

Vegetable_Pie_2168 writes:

This is messy. I (40M) have been married to my wife Cindy off and on. We had a child together who is now 17. We had a rocky part in our marriage and split for a few years, where I met a woman Stacy.

We were together for a while and had twins, now 12. Stacy and I split up because she ended up being unfaithful. Two years later, I had reconciled with Cindy, and we got my twins every weekend due to our work schedules.