Man chooses musical theatre karaoke song after wife tells him not to, 'I'm a pretty masculine-looking guy.' AITA?

"AITA for singing 'Any Dream Will Do' for Karaoke when my wife told me not to?"

I (M) am 42, my wife is 39 So, last weekend, my wife and I went to a karaoke bar with her friends. I love karaoke and have always enjoyed singing a wide range of songs. I am a pretty good singer, and used to be in a rock band when I was younger.

My wife knows this, but she’s always been a bit embarrassed by my choices, especially since I’m a pretty masculine-looking guy (thick beard and a lot of tattoos). Anyway, I decided to sing "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

My wife pulled me aside and begged me not to do it, saying it would be embarrassing for both of us. I didn’t really see the big deal and thought it would be fun, so I went ahead and did it anyway.