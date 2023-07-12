Man makes GF homeless because her thesis gets in the way of him seeing his twin.

Twins are said to have an unbreakable bond. Stories of twins separated at birth, feeling like parts of them are mi sing until reunited, are aplenty. If you find yourself dating a twin, you best not try and get in between that sibling bond.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%^hole Subreddit, a man's relationship with his twin brother is put to the test by his girlfriend.

He writes

I (21M) am a twin. We can call my brother Matthew for anonymity's sake. We're identical and do things in sync sometimes, but I don't know if it's more common than two people who spend much time together and adopt each other's mannerisms.