Man chronicles the saga of being alienated by relatives; 'My stepdad turned my entire family against me.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES 3X

On Wednesday, I went over there and got what I expected. Lot of tears, lot of apologies. I admittedly had a tough time keeping it together. I talked with both of them and my brother all independently.

Mom has already filed for divorce which is good and I appreciate her doing so. We had a decent conversation. You can tell it's strained but I think we're making some progress towards healing.

My brother and I had a good talk. Was nice to talk with him in person. He apologized for everything that had happened, and I accepted it. Can definitely tell he feels remorse for how it all shook out, and for the work he put in to make it right, I definitely don't hold a grudge.